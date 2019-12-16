Save $10 on Apple Arcade with new annual subscription option

Apple has lowered the price of its Apple Arcade subscription service for mobile gamers, but there is a caveat, of course.

Apple Arcade offers access to over 100 games on iOS, Apple TV, and macOS. There are no hidden fees or in-app purchases, and a single subscription can be shared with up to six people. Now, Apple is launching an annual subscription option for Apple Arcade. It costs $49.99 per year in the US (costs $59.99 in Canada, £49.99 in the UK, and €49.99 per year in Europe), as spotted by iFun.de.

There's also an existing $4.99 monthly subscription option available.

Add it up, and Apple is giving customers about a $10 savings, or two free months of Apple Arcade, if they buy a year of access to the service. Apple also offers discounted annual pricing for Apple Music and Apple TV Plus, so it’s not shocking to see it roll out this offer for Apple Arcade. However, Apple is notoriously stingy and hardly runs sales, so a cheaper annual offering was never a given.

Customers who already subscribe to the monthly Apple Arcade plan can subscribe to the annual deal, simply by going to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store app. New Apple Arcade subscribers should be shown the new annual option when signing up, starting 16 December.