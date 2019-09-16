Apple Arcade is set to officially launch later this week, with the release of iOS 13, but those on the iOS 13 beta can already access and try it.

That's right. Apple Arcade is now accepting subscriptions from those of you still in the Apple’s iOS 13 beta test. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first revealed Apple’s gaming service has gone live for beta testers, and now many users on Twitter are confirming the change. Subscriptions appear to be going through successfully, complete with the one-month free trial that Apple promoted.

Apple Arcade is live (for now?) 3 days early pic.twitter.com/LOO9UA9XhM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 16, 2019

Over 50 games can now be downloaded and played. Remember, Apple Arcade will let you play these titles, ad-free and with no in-app purchases, for a monthly fee. It works across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac, and you can pick up where you left off on any device.

If you want to learn how to join the iOS 13 beta, go here. You can also read all about Apple Arcade and how it works from here.

We've contacted Apple for a comment about the early launch of Apple Arcade. So far, from what we can tell, none of the company's press materials - including the ones released on Monday - mention anything about the service going live early.