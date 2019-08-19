Apple recently unveiled Apple Arcade, a video game subscription service for iOS devices, Apple TV, and the Mac, but it didn't reveal pricing.

However, 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo claims to have spotted a price mentioned in an App Store API. It will likely cost $4.99 per month, he said, when it rolls out this autumn - although Apple has yet to confirm that price. It could be an introductory price, for instance. Keep in mind Apple's Apple Music and Apple News Plus subscription services both cost $9.99 monthly.

Apple has said Apple Arcade users will get a one-month free trial of the service, and that the library of games will include over 100 titles at launch. The company signed a number of key development partners, including Sega, Konami, Lego, Bossa Studios, and the Cartoon Network. These plan to provide games for launch and beyond, as new titles will be added to the service every month.

Arcade users will be able to start on one device and pick up on another, according to Apple, and they won't have to worry about in-app purchases or additional subscriptions. Apple Arcade will even support family sharing for up to six people.

Apple hasn't put an exact date on the launch of its Arcade service, but a tab in the App Store shows from "fall 2019".