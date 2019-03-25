  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Apple game news

Apple Arcade is a games subscription service for mobile, Apple TV and Mac

Apple has announced Apple Arcade, a subscription games service that offers more than 100 new and exclusive games for a single monthly fee.

The collection of games will be available across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and won't appear on any other platform - including Android.

They are all-you-can-play, with no additional purchases, and work offline as you can download them to your device and play wherever you want. There will be no in-app payments or unwanted surprises.

Plus, as you can play on different devices, your progress will be synched. That means you can stop playing on one and pick up on another.

Apple has partnered with multiple major developers, including Disney Interactive and Gameloft, in order to offer their latest titles. And many of the titles will be child-friendly.

It will be available from fall 2019 in more than 150 countries around the world, including the UK and US, and it will appear in its own dedicated section on the App Store app.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but we do know that family sharing will be included. That means parents and kids can download and play their own games for the one standard fee.

More will be revealed later this year, including some of the games that will launch with the platform.

We'll bring you more when we find out.

