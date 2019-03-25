Apple is reportedly working on its own gaming service, to go along with the expected TV and News paid subscription platforms that will be revealed today, Monday 25 March.

But what does Apple have up its sleeve? Is it a cloud gaming platform, like Google's Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud? Or is it something different?

Here are our thoughts, based on the rumours and speculation that have circulated in recent times.

There has been a lot of talk recently about paid-for gaming services, not least cloud gaming platforms thanks to the unveiling of Google Stadia during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

However, Apple's service is unlikely to be a "Netflix of games".

Instead, it is believed that Apple's platform will be more like Xbox Game Pass, in that you pay a monthly fee for access to a large suite of iOS games that you can download and play on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

The games will normally either cost a flat fee on the App Store or have plenty of paid-for in-app purchases.

Subscribers, however, will be able to play them in full without initial or further cost.

"Apple is... working on a premium games subscription for its App Store and discussing it with potential partners, according to people with knowledge of the plans," wrote Apple expert Mark Gurman on Bloomberg.

"This service won’t take on new cloud-based streaming offerings like Google Stadia. Instead, it will focus on iPhones and iPads and bundle together paid games from different developers that consumers can access for a monthly fee."

This followed a report published by Cheddar in January 2019. It too revealed that Apple's games service was in development.

It is unclear when the service might launch although some suggest it could be part of Apple's "It's show time" event today.

You can find out how to watch that live here.

Although we have no word on a monthly price for the prospective Apple service, it is thought that Apple's News subscription, also to be announced today, will be $9.99 per month (£9.99).

That gives access to partner magazine and newspaper content that would usually sit behind a paywall.

It's a safe bet, therefore, that the games subscription service will be in the same ballpark.