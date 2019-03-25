Apple has announced its own games subscription service: Apple Arcade.

It will offer more than 100 new and exclusive games to play across multiple platforms for one monthly fee. And it will be available in over 150 countries around the world.

Here then is everything you need to know about Apple Arcade.

Apple's games service is not, as previously rumoured, a cloud gaming platform. Unlike Google Stadia, which was launched during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, you won't be streaming triple-A games over an internet connection.

It's not, therefore, Apple's "Netflix of games".

Instead, it is more like Xbox Game Pass. You pay a monthly fee for access to a large suite of games that you can download and play on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac laptop or desktop computer.

They will be available to play offline and none of the titles will be released on any other platform - such as Android. Initially, at least.

Apple hasn't put an exact date on the launch of its Arcade service, but it will be available as a tab in the App Store from "fall 2019".

There is also no word on a monthly price as yet. Some believe that, as Apple's News+ subscription service costs $9.99 per month for access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers, Apple Arcade could adopt similar pricing.

What we do know is that the standard monthly fee will be all you need to pay. There will be no in-app purchasing inside Apple Arcade games.

In addition, an entire family can access as many games as they want as part of the same subscription, through Apple's existing Family Share feature.

As we state above, Apple Arcade is designed to work on more than just iOS devices.

As well as iPhone and iPad, you will be able to play the available games on your television through an Apple TV set-top-box. They will also be available to users of an iMac or MacBook.

Bluetooth game controllers will be supported by some of the games.

All of the games to launch on the service will be "new and exclusive".

Apple has signed a number of key development partners, including Sega, Konami, Lego, Bossa Studios and the Cartoon Network. These will be providing games for launch and beyond, as new games will be added to the service every month.

Some of the games to have been announced so far include Sonic Racing, a follow-up to classic adventure Beneath a Steel Sky in Beyond a Steel Sky, Lego Brawls, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, Projection: First Light, and Enter the Construct.

The Arcade line-up will always be hand curated by Apple's team and will have no adverts, ad tracking nor additional purchases. Apple is also contributing to the development costs, becoming a games publisher in its own light.

We'll bring you more as Apple reveals extra details closer to launch.