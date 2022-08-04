Amazon Luna is now on Samsung TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's streaming service Luna has become the latest addition to Samsung's relatively new Gaming Hub on its 2022 TVs, letting players stream games without any additional hardware bar a controller.

The service launched with support for Xbox Game Pass streaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, but clearly will expand to welcome other streaming services if they're relevant, including Luna.

Samsung is pointing out that with the library offered by Luna you can now access over 1,000 games through a 2022 Samsung TV without needing to buy a console of any sort, which is impressive given how recently it launched.

Obviously, you would need quite a few pricy monthly memberships running at once to get access to that entire library at the same time, but the point still stands.

Luna has been a quieter part of the streaming market since Amazon launched it in late 2020 but works just as smoothly as the likes of Xbox's streaming efforts which is to Amazon's credit.

As with the other services, you will need a stable connection of at least 10Mbps to access streaming reliably, although a more realistic minimum to have a good experience is 20Mbps.

For now, it's only 2022 Samsung TVs that have been granted access to Gaming Hub, but when we talked to Samsung it confirmed that it's working on potentially bringing the features to older TVs as well.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.