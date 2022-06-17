(Pocket-lint) - Amazon announced on Thursday when it will hold Prime Day, its annual sale extravaganza, this summer. As part of its announcement, Amazon revealed Prime members who use Prime Gaming will be able to claim more than 30 free games, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, during Prime Day 2022.

It's easy! During Prime Day, go to this page and click the claim button on agame you wish to try. They will all be free with your Prime membership.

There are over 30 free games available on Prime Day 2022. Here is the full list of titles that you can expect to see:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

GRID Legends

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip - 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Based on the official blog post, it sounds like the free games will get a rollout starting around Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is from 12 July to 13 July 2022 - which means it will run for a full 48 hours.

Amazon has already confirmed that it's going to be offering up to 55 per cent off many of its own devices starting on 21 June. We will bring you all the best deals and discounts, with a dedicated hub for readers in the UK here and a hub for readers in the US here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.