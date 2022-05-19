Amazon's Prime Gaming now offers free Pokémon Go goodies too

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Gaming service has partnered with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to offer in-game goodies for free.

Prime Gaming offers a selection of free PC games each month and regularly drops in-game content for a number of different titles. It is available as part of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost, and now Pokémon Go players can get in on the action too.

The offers will come over the "next several months" with bundles of bonus items available to Trainers every two weeks for free. This will include Poké Balls, Max Revives, and much more.

The first bundle is available now, with 30 Poké Balls, five Max Revives and one Star Piece ready to be claimed. It has been timed to coincide with the Pokémon GO May Community Day which takes place this coming Saturday, 21 May 2022 from 11am to 2pm local time.

Bundles can be redeemed from the Prime Gaming website here. You will receive a code that can be redeemed online, for iOS and Android users, or in the game itself, if you play on Android.

Other in-game content on offer includes FIFA Ultimate Team packs for FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22 packs, Fall Guys bundles and much more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.