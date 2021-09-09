(Pocket-lint) - Amazon today announced a greater push of its video game streaming service Luna, as the company hopes it can lure in users with the addition of new channels, like one for retro gaming classics and another for family-friendly titles, along with a new Luna Couch mode for quickly inviting and playing with friends.

Luna Couch works a lot like a Zoom meeting. Basically, players can send an invite link or code over to a friend or family member, and even if that person isn’t subscribed to Luna, they can still hop on and play a multiplayer game together with the original member who invited them.

The company is hoping to get more users interested in the service, so for one week only, Amazon Prime members in the United States can play Luna for free with no invitation required. That promotion runs from 9th September through the 15th, so if you’re located in the US and have ever had some curiosity about the game streaming service, now is your best chance to give it a shot.

Further, if you have a Fire TV or Fire tablet, Amazon will let you download the Luna app and start playing right away - no invitation required.

As for the whole channel system, Luna works similar to the way cable television works: you subscribe to specific ‘channels’ which are centred around a specific theme at a fixed price per month. The more channels in which you subscribe, the more games you have access to.

Today, Amazon is introducing Family Channel, which offers 35 friendly titles for only $2.99 per month. As per the retro channel Amazon is promising, they aren’t offering any details as to when that might launch nor what we should expect in terms of pricing, however, they do advertise “aracade-style games from publishers like Atari, SNK… subscribers will get to relive classics like Another World, Dragon’s Lair, King of Fighters and many more”.

The company further notes that the price of the Ubisoft+ Channel will be increasing from $14.99 per month to $17.99 per month starting 30th September, but if users jump on board now, they can get grandfathered into the cheaper rate provided they never cancel or suspend their service.

Amazon Luna is not yet offered in the UK.

Check out Amazon’s full press release about all the new features coming to Luna right here.