Get Battlefield 1 and V free with Prime Gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Battlefield 2042 is right around the corner, and the hype is getting more and more concentrated. Previous entries in the Battlefield series are finding their servers flooded with keen gamers once again, so there's never been a better time to try some of them out.

That's why Amazon's timing is so perfect with this offer - its latest perks for Prime members mean that both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are up for grabs completely free. The Prime Gaming offer is live for the first of those right now, and BFV will be available on 2 August.

All you need to do is be a Prime member and you can head here to pick up a code for Battlefield 1, which will let you activate the game on EA's Origin platform on PC. Sadly console gamers aren't going to get any joy here - as with many Prime Gaming benefits, it's for PC players only.

These two games follow hot on the trail of Battlefield 4, which was on offer in the same way recently, so Amazon's clearly been planning this for a while. You can grab Battlefield 1 until 4 August, and Battlefield V will be available between 2 August and 4 October, so don't miss them.

While both games aren't the newest, they're still really memorably entries in the series, and being from DICE they look and sound incredible even a few years after release. They also offer contrasting atmospheres, with Battlefield 1 having one of the most impressive ambiances of any online shooter we've played, in particular.

