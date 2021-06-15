Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon's Luna game service will open to US Prime members on Prime Day

Amazon's Luna game service will open to US Prime members on Prime Day

- You can start a 7-day free trial on 21 June

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's cloud game streaming service, Luna, will be available to Amazon Prime members on Prime Day 2021. Previously, to test Luna, you had to request access or sign up from a supported Fire TV device. But, for this limited-time only, Prime subscribers in the US can begin a 7-day trial starting 21 June.

Keep in mind Prime Day is happening on 21 June and 22 June this year.

9to5Google said Amazon is reducing its dedicated Luna controller by 30 per cent starting 14 June. The bundle with the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K is $40 cheaper. Luna, which competes with Microsoft xCloud or Google Stadia, works across Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and the web on iOS and Android phones. 

Normally, Luna is priced at $5.99 a month. It includes access to games such as Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus. You can also pay $14.99 a month to get the Ubisoft Plus beta channel, which includes a wide range of Ubisoft games and franchises from Assassin’s Creed to FarCry.

You can learn more about Amazon Luna from our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
