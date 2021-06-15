(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's cloud game streaming service, Luna, will be available to Amazon Prime members on Prime Day 2021. Previously, to test Luna, you had to request access or sign up from a supported Fire TV device. But, for this limited-time only, Prime subscribers in the US can begin a 7-day trial starting 21 June.

Keep in mind Prime Day is happening on 21 June and 22 June this year. Check out Pocket-lint's guides on the best US and UK deals for Prime Day 2021:

9to5Google said Amazon is reducing its dedicated Luna controller by 30 per cent starting 14 June. The bundle with the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K is $40 cheaper. Luna, which competes with Microsoft xCloud or Google Stadia, works across Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and the web on iOS and Android phones.

Normally, Luna is priced at $5.99 a month. It includes access to games such as Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus. You can also pay $14.99 a month to get the Ubisoft Plus beta channel, which includes a wide range of Ubisoft games and franchises from Assassin’s Creed to FarCry.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 15 June 2021

You can learn more about Amazon Luna from our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.