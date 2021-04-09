(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is updating its Luna cloud gaming platform with a new feature that caps your resolution.

Basically, Amazon now offers the ability to limit your resolution to 720p. The point of this is to improve stability if you're using Luna on a slow or poor internet connection. Previously, Luna would only stream at 1080p, though Amazon has said 4K streaming is coming down the pike. Luna has yet to release to the public, so it's currently only available to those accessing the early beta.

Oftentimes, internet connections can't handle the high demands of cloud gaming, even at 1080p. The result for you, in that situation, may be latency, lag, and audio issues. To prevent that from happening while using Luna, simply switch on the new 720p streaming mode in settings.

This should drastically help with performance. Amazon told the media that this is one of Luna's most-requested features - the ability to play at lower resolutions to match slow or poor internet connection speeds and bandwidth demands. By enabling a new 720p option, it's allowing for decreased bandwidth and data usage. It may also help those who have home internet data caps.

To learn more about Luna, which released last autumn in early access, see our in-depth guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.