Amazon Luna cloud gaming service is now available on Fire TVs without an invite

- Only available in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Luna is now available to try for free on select Fire TV devices in the US - and there's no invitation required.

First launched in early access last year, Luna has been an invitation-only cloud gaming service, where customers needed an invite to buy the Luna Controller. Amazon has now lifted that restriction, by announcing it’s available to everyone. According to the company's FAQ webpage, interested users can easily access Luna on Fire TV by simply downloading the app. The following Fire TV devices support Luna without an invite:

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick (second and third generation)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
  • Amazon Fire TV (third generation)
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube
  • Toshiba Fire TV Edition
  • Insignia Fire TV Edition

Keep in mind Luna is available outside of Fire TV, including on Windows, Mac, select Android devices, and web browsers for iPhone, iPad, Windows, and Mac. But it's an early access beta that still requires an invitation on those platforms. You can request an invitation to access Luna at amazon.com/Luna.

If you sign up for Luna, you will get a 7-day free trial of the Luna Plus channel, which costs $5.99 a month and includes games like Control, Metro Exodus, and Grid. You can also subscribe to the Ubisoft Plus channel for $14.99 a month to access additional games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Luna is currently available in the US, except for Alaska, Hawaii, and non-mainland US territories. For more about the service, see our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

