(Pocket-lint) - Incoming Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, has confirmed that the company's game development arm is going nowhere.

After Google decided to close its Stadia Games and Entertainment business, and cancel the games it had in development, attention was turned to the troubled Amazon Game Studios. Its only major game released so far - Crucible - was withdrawn from market after poor reception, then ditched entirely.

However, in a leaked email to staff, Jassy praised AGS head Mike Frazzini and explained that it his intention Amazon will "hang on in there" when it comes to games: "Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," he wrote (as published by Bloomberg).

"Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there."

It's a path Google opted not to go down with is own studios. But, as we said at the time, games development takes many years and a whole lot of cash to get right.

Amazon's plan is also a little different - to make games for multiple platforms, not its own cloud gaming service (in this case, Amazon Luna).

New World - the next big free-to-play MMORPG from Amazon - is still in development, having been delayed from its, first May, then August 2020 release slot. Jassy's email suggests a 2021 release is still on the cards.

Writing by Rik Henderson.