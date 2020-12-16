Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service comes to Android phones

(Pocket-lint) - Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, is now available on Android, Amazon has announced. You do not need to download an independent Luna app, just like the iOS version, because you can access the service through the Chrome web browser on your Android device.
Luna, which launched in early access in October on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and on iPhone and iPad through web apps, costs $5.99 per month for Luna Plus and offers games from many different publishers. It also offers Ubisoft Plus for $14.99 per month. Paying for the Ubisoft Plus channel also means you can access Ubisoft Plus on PC and on Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia. Just keep in mind Luna is only available in the US right now.
To request early access, go here. But if you already have early access, you can begin playing Luna on Android now. The video below explains more.
Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64— Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020
At launch, The Verge said Luna for Android works on the following smartphones (running Android 9 or higher and using Chrome version 86 or newer):
- Pixel 4XL
- Pixel 4A
- Pixel 4A 5G
- Pixel 5
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
You can play games with Amazon’s own Luna controller as well as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller. To learn more about Luna, see our guide here.