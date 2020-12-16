Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service comes to Android phones

(Pocket-lint) - Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, is now available on Android, Amazon has announced. You do not need to download an independent Luna app, just like the iOS version, because you can access the service through the Chrome web browser on your Android device.

Luna, which launched in early access in October on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and on iPhone and iPad through web apps, costs $5.99 per month for Luna Plus and offers games from many different publishers. It also offers Ubisoft Plus for $14.99 per month. Paying for the Ubisoft Plus channel also means you can access Ubisoft Plus on PC and on Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia. Just keep in mind Luna is only available in the US right now.

To request early access, go here. But if you already have early access, you can begin playing Luna on Android now. The video below explains more.

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

At launch, The Verge said Luna for Android works on the following smartphones (running Android 9 or higher and using Chrome version 86 or newer):

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4A

Pixel 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

You can play games with Amazon’s own Luna controller as well as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller. To learn more about Luna, see our guide here.

