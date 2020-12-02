Amazon UK contacts 'stolen' PS5 customers to say they can order a replacement console

(Pocket-lint) - After refunding them and giving them various amounts of credit, Amazon UK has again contacted people who ordered a PlayStation 5 but didn't receive it.

This time though, the message is a better one - they can re-order the console by simply contacting customer services. Amazon hinted this would be possible in a previous message, but it wasn't clear that this would definitely be the case. Once confirmed, the customers should have their console in 14 days... providing they aren't stolen again, of course - Amazon's investigation is ongoing.

The following email was sent to an affected Amazon UK customer that received dog food instead of the console. As with some other cases, the driver "couldn't find the property" only to return the next day with the replacement parcel.

The email reads: "We are pleased to confirm that we will be able to secure a PlayStation 5 for you as a replacement for the order that you didn’t receive.

"As your refund has already been processed, in order to dispatch your PlayStation 5, we will need your permission to charge the payment card used to place your original order for the console, in the amount of GBP 449.99 (the “Charge”). If this card has expired, has insufficient funds to cover the Charge, or is no longer valid, please update the payment method on your account. We’ve included instructions for this at the end of this email.

"If you would like to receive the PlayStation 5, please contact us by 23:59 on Saturday 05 December 2020 to let us know and confirm that you agree to the Charge.

"If you no longer want a PlayStation 5, you do not need to contact us."

Your PlayStation 5 is now reserved and you won’t need to place another order with us. We will apply the charge to your payment card within 7 days.

One affected user we spoke to managed to confirm their order easily and received a confirmation that said: "You won’t see a new order in your account, however, once your item has been dispatched, you can track it against your original PlayStation 5 orders, under Your Orders. You will also receive an email once it’s out for delivery."

Let's hope the orders get there this time.

Writing by Dan Grabham.