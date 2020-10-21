(Pocket-lint) - Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, is now available as part of an early access programme, Amazon has announced. Some US-based customers should soon receive invitations to test it. They will even be able to buy a new Amazon game controller.

With early access, Luna players can enjoy the service across Fire TV, Mac, PC, and web apps for iOS. An Android version is still in the works.

You'll need to subscribe to the Luna Plus Game Channel, which comes with 50 games for $6 a month (a Ubisoft channel is also expected to imminently launch). But you can try Luna Plus for free for seven days. Amazon will then start billing you for its monthly subscription.

Keep in mind Amazon announced Luna in September 2020 after months of rumours and speculation.

“We are just getting started and need streamers and players of all kinds - core, casual, and first-time gamers - to provide feedback,” Amazon said in a blog post on 20 October 2020. “We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us. If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Writing by Maggie Tillman.