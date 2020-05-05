Amazon's free-to-play team shooter Crucible coming 20 May

Amazon will launch its first triple-A game on Wednesday 20 May 2020, and it's a free-to-play team shooter.

Crucible will be just the third game released by the relatively newly-formed Amazon Games publishing arm (after The Grand Tour Game).

It's a massively multiplayer online shoot-em-up, initially for PC (Windows 10) only, and has been developed by Amazon's own in-house team at Relentless Studios.

The game offers a diverse mix of characters to play as, with teams choosing different, complementary avatars with various skills that can help the overall group.

The entire team must then hunt down and eliminate rivals, while the planet also provides deadly challenges along the way.

"In Crucible, every match is different, and players' choices really matter," said Amazon Games' vice president, Christoph Hartmann.

"Every opponent, team, and mode poses unique dangers, and no two matches are the same, so players must constantly adapt to everything the world and the other teams throw at them. We're excited for players to join the hunt in just a couple of weeks, and we can't wait to hear what they think of it."

Crucible will be followed in August by New World, another multiplayer online game, albeit more open world and fantasy oriented.