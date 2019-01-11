Amazon job listings suggest it's making a cloud gaming service

It looks like Amazon wants to get into the streaming games business.

Following a report from The Information, which claimed Amazon is developing a cloud-based gaming service, The Verge noticed an Amazon job posting for a “Lead Cross Platform Game Engineer". The listing says the company has a new game business currently in the works and even mentions the job will involve working on AAA games. The Verge also found two more job listings by Amazon that say the company is looking for engineers to work on “cloud games".

If you use Playstation Now, you're familiar with the concept of cloud-based gaming. Sony’s cloud-based gaming service is among the most successful, but Microsoft and Google are both working on versions of online game streaming services, too. Cloud gaming tries to solve some problems that have become an annoyance: titles are huge and require long download times - even physical copies now require players to wait hours as the game downloads and updates.

Cloud gaming allows gamers to play without a hard copy or waiting for something to download. It does this by having the games already running on servers somewhere else. That does mean a pretty good internet connection is required, or players might experience lagging or even being booted from a game. The servers also have to be close by, or else the games will be unplayable due to lag.

Amazon may be uniquely suited for success in cloud gaming, however, because of its already-existing server infrastructure, and the fact that it has its own a gaming studio and even Twitch. It's still too early to tell how seriously to take these signs from Amazon. It could be on the verge of a major push in cloud gaming, or covering its backside in case game streaming platforms really take off.