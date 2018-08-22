The Grand Tour is being made into a game.

Yep, Amazon's show starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is getting its own videogame for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. What's more, it too is being made by Amazon.

Amazon Game Studios will be creating the driving game that is yet to be given a release date.

We don't know much about it yet, but it is likely to combine supercar racing with stunts and other tomfoolery.

The one thing that Amazon has revealed is that it will feature four-player local multiplayer, presumably with the screen split into up to four segments.

A trailer has been released (above) that shows clips from the hugely successful Amazon Prime Video show, plus some earlier in-game footage. Plans are to release different episodes of the game, much like the TV series.

We'll bring you more on this as we get it.

You can watch the show now to see what sort of thing to expect. Two seasons are available on Amazon Video and Prime subscribers can watch them for free in Ultra HD and HDR on compatible televisions.

