Twitch Prime now PS Plus for PC, free games for Amazon Prime members every month

The Amazon-owned Twitch has been running a paid membership tier for a while now, but if you haven't been tempted to join before your head might be turned by the company's new initiative.

Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, Twitch Prime will now give away free games to download and keep each month.

Free Games with Prime starts with a selection of five games, both indie and mainstream, for PC owners to keep forever. It goes live on Thursday 15 March and will then refresh the line-up at the beginning of each subsequent month.

The first five games are Superhot, Shadow Tactics, Tales from Candlekeep, Oxenfree and Mr Shifty.

A new set of games will be available from 1 April: Tales from the Borderlands, SteamWorld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42 and Dubwars.

We're not sure yet how the games will be delivered to you, but it's likely to be through the Twitch desktop application.

Twitch Prime membership is included with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. If you are either, you need to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts to get the free games.

With Twitch Prime you also get ad-free viewing across Twitch channels, an included Twitch channel subscription to subscribe to any of the partner channels, member access to game content, with downloadable content on offer each month for no extra cost. There are also exclusive emoticons, chat options and a chat badge.