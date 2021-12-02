Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more

(Pocket-lint) - One of the benefits of Amazon Prime membership is you get access to Prime Gaming loot every month.

Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming gives away free games to download and keep each month. Prime Gaming membership is included with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. You also get a free subscription on Twitch that you can use to support your favourite creators.

The free games currently include:

Relive the thrill of the chase with the updated and remastered Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. This is available to claim now and download on PC through Origin.

Grab it and dive into the closest thing to real football management in virtual form. Yes, it's not the most recent game, but it is free. So what are you waiting for?

Not only the game, but also the Hot Garbage DLC and for free as well. Grab your space suit and start exploring a bright and colourful alien world.

Other games included this month are:

Frostpunk

Spellcaster University

Morkredd

Youtubers Life

Tales of Monkey Island: Chapter 1, 2, 3 and 4

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

As well as these free games, Prime subscribers also get access to free in-game items this month. Some content is available now and more is coming soon for these games:

League of Legends

Valorant

New World

Genshin Impact

Fall Guys

Red Dead Online

FIFA 22

Rainbow Six Siege

Madden NFL 22

Far Cry 6

Call of Duty

Apex Legends

And more