Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Amazon game news

Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more

Author image, Contributing editor ·  Updated  ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Amazon Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more

- Many more to come

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - One of the benefits of Amazon Prime membership is you get access to Prime Gaming loot every month. 

Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming gives away free games to download and keep each month. Prime Gaming membership is included with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. You also get a free subscription on Twitch that you can use to support your favourite creators. 

The free games currently include:

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Relive the thrill of the chase with the updated and remastered Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. This is available to claim now and download on PC through Origin. 

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Football Manager 2021

Grab it and dive into the closest thing to real football management in virtual form. Yes, it's not the most recent game, but it is free. So what are you waiting for?

Journey to the Savage Planet

Not only the game, but also the Hot Garbage DLC and for free as well. Grab your space suit and start exploring a bright and colourful alien world. 

Other games included this month are:

  • Frostpunk
  • Spellcaster University
  • Morkredd
  • Youtubers Life
  • Tales of Monkey Island: Chapter 1, 2, 3 and 4
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Other free stuff

As well as these free games, Prime subscribers also get access to free in-game items this month. Some content is available now and more is coming soon for these games:

  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • New World
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fall Guys
  • Red Dead Online
  • FIFA 22
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Far Cry 6
  • Call of Duty
  • Apex Legends 
  • And more
Writing by Adrian Willings and Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 March 2018.
Recommended for you
Razer Snapdragon console: What's the Qualcomm-powered handheld like?
Razer Snapdragon console: What's the Qualcomm-powered handheld like? By Mike Lowe ·
Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more
Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more By Adrian Willings · · Updated
EA pulls Titanfall from sale and Game Pass, but also hints at Titanfall 3
EA pulls Titanfall from sale and Game Pass, but also hints at Titanfall 3 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Qualcomm's 'Nintendo Switch Pro' rival console runs Xbox games, debuts G3x Gen 1 gaming platform
Qualcomm's 'Nintendo Switch Pro' rival console runs Xbox games, debuts G3x Gen 1 gaming platform By Mike Lowe ·
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for December 2021: Godfall and more
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for December 2021: Godfall and more By Rik Henderson ·
What's coming to Battlefield 2042 in the next update?
What's coming to Battlefield 2042 in the next update? By Max Freeman-Mills ·