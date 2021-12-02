Free games with Amazon Prime Gaming this month include Need for Speed, Football Manager and more

(Pocket-lint) - One of the benefits of Amazon Prime membership is you get access to Prime Gaming loot every month.
Like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming gives away free games to download and keep each month. Prime Gaming membership is included with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. You also get a free subscription on Twitch that you can use to support your favourite creators.
- Best PC games to buy: Fantastic games to add to your collection
- Upcoming PC games: The best games to look forward to in 2020 and beyond
The free games currently include:
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Relive the thrill of the chase with the updated and remastered Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. This is available to claim now and download on PC through Origin.
Football Manager 2021
Grab it and dive into the closest thing to real football management in virtual form. Yes, it's not the most recent game, but it is free. So what are you waiting for?
Journey to the Savage Planet
Not only the game, but also the Hot Garbage DLC and for free as well. Grab your space suit and start exploring a bright and colourful alien world.
Other games included this month are:
- Frostpunk
- Spellcaster University
- Morkredd
- Youtubers Life
- Tales of Monkey Island: Chapter 1, 2, 3 and 4
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
Other free stuff
As well as these free games, Prime subscribers also get access to free in-game items this month. Some content is available now and more is coming soon for these games:
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- New World
- Genshin Impact
- Fall Guys
- Red Dead Online
- FIFA 22
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Madden NFL 22
- Far Cry 6
- Call of Duty
- Apex Legends
- And more