  Band Hero introduces new controllers

Activision has unveiled the controllers that'll be bundled with Band Hero - due for release within the next couple of months - the company is still just saying "Autumn".

The new drums have a "floating" design, which Activision tells us is "visually compelling", and there's also an updated kick pedal that claims greater responsiveness over previous versions. There's a port to plug in a second drum, too, if you're feeling metal and need to get some double-kick action on. The stand has been resdesigned, too.

On the guitar side of things, there's an improved strum bar and neck slider, which Activision says should help with accuracy. The tuning pegs have a chrome effect, and the faceplate is red and white.

Band Hero is expected in time for Christmas and features a more pop-oriented playlist that previous versions. No Doubt, Nelly Furtado, Lily Allen, The All-American Rejects and Jackson 5 are all included, among others.

It'll be available for Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii.