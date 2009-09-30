Band Hero introduces new controllers
Activision has unveiled the controllers that'll be bundled with Band Hero - due for release within the next couple of months - the company is still just saying "Autumn".
The new drums have a "floating" design, which Activision tells us is "visually compelling", and there's also an updated kick pedal that claims greater responsiveness over previous versions. There's a port to plug in a second drum, too, if you're feeling metal and need to get some double-kick action on. The stand has been resdesigned, too.
On the guitar side of things, there's an improved strum bar and neck slider, which Activision says should help with accuracy. The tuning pegs have a chrome effect, and the faceplate is red and white.
Band Hero is expected in time for Christmas and features a more pop-oriented playlist that previous versions. No Doubt, Nelly Furtado, Lily Allen, The All-American Rejects and Jackson 5 are all included, among others.
It'll be available for Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii.
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments