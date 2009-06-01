  Guitar Hero 5 - full list of bands announced

Activision has announced the full setlist of bands whose songs will be available in Guitar Hero 5. It's pretty diverse, with everything from Gorillaz to Children of Bodom present.

Pity there are no song titles yet, though we've asked Activision for more information on that front. Some we can guess - "Queen & David Bowie" would indicate that "Under Pressure" will be present. What's your favourite from the list, and why? Tell us in the comments.

- 3 Doors Down

- A Perfect Circle

- AFI

- Attack! Attack!

- Band Of Horses

- Beastie Boys

- Beck

- Billy Idol

- Billy Squier

- Blink-182

- Blur

- Bob Dylan

- Bon Jovi

- Brand New

- Bush

- Children of Bodom

- Coldplay

- Darker My Love

- Darkest Hour

- David Bowie

- Deep Purple

- Dire Straits

- Duran Duran

- Eagles Of Death Metal

- Elliott Smith

- Elton John

- Face to Face

- Garbage

- Gorillaz

- Gov’t Mule

- Grand Funk Railroad

- Iggy Pop

- Iron Maiden

- Jeff Beck

- Jimmy Eat World

- John Mellencamp

- Johnny Cash

- Kaiser Chiefs

- King Crimson

- Kings Of Leon

- Kiss

- Love and Rockets

- Megadeth

- Mötley Crüe

- Muse

- My Morning Jacket

- Nirvana

- No Doubt

- Peter Frampton

- Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde

- Queen & David Bowie

- Queens Of The Stone Age

- Rammstein

- Rose Hill Drive

- Rush

- Santana

- Scars On Broadway

- Screaming Trees

- Smashing Pumpkins

- Sonic Youth

- Spacehog

- Stevie Wonder

- Sublime

- Sunny Day Real Estate

- T. Rex

- The Bronx

- The Derek Trucks Band

- The Duke Spirit

- The Killers

- The Police

- The Raconteurs

- The Rolling Stones

- The Sword

- The White Stripes

- Thin Lizzy

- Thrice

- Tom Petty

- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

- TV On The Radio

- Vampire Weekend

- Weezer

- Wild Cherry

- Wolfmother