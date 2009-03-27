  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 dated

Activision has finally announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be hitting our shelves on 10 November, handily in time for Christmas.

The follow-up to 2007's blockbuster Call of Duty 4, cited as the best-selling FPS game of all time, has been highly-anticipated by critics and gamers alike. However, rather disappointingly we have few details of what to expect as yet.

"Everyone on the team is laser focused on making the most gripping

experience we’ve ever created", assured Infinity Ward’s CEO, Vince

Zampella.

"No detail is too small and every finishing touch imaginable is underway to make Modern Warfare 2 our best ever".

Head over to the Modern Warfare website to check out a short trailer with a few clues about what we can expect from the sequel.