  Guitar Hero Mobile coming to Android

Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile is extending its reach to the Android open-source software platform.

The game from Hands-On Mobile and Activision Publishing is now available on all major US mobile phone platforms, and has exceeded 500,000 downloads since it was launched in November 2008.

"We know Android device users are hungry for new games and applications and Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile is a perfect download to please any rock star in training", said David McCaman, head of marketing at Hands-On Mobile.

"We have worked hard to make sure that Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile for Android is true to the franchise with some of the coolest features yet and we know fans of the game everywhere will be thrilled with this latest version".

Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile for Android has enhanced graphics and features, including use of the accelerometer to enable "star power".

All songs are in MP3 format and are automatically saved on the device's SD card, allowing quicker access to playable songs and more time to rock on drums or guitar.

The game allows players to battle against other guitar heroes across the US, regardless of their mobile carrier, and comes with 15 songs at launch, with new bonus songs added monthly.

Guitar Hero World Tour for Android is available now. For more information head over to the Guitar Hero Mobile website.