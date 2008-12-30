  Call of Duty regains top spot in UK chart

After being pipped to the post for Christmas number one, Call of Duty: World at War has regained its position at the top of the UK's All Format Chart.



A late sales surge saw EA's Fifa 09 claiming the crown for Christmas last week, however after being knocked to second place for one week, Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty is the UK's favourite game once again.



EA has still remained strong in the top flight though, with Fifa now at number two, and Need for Speed Undercover at three.



The Need for Speed Undercover move pushes Mario Kart Wii down to four, with Wii Play holding strong at five.



Rising three places to six was Eidos' Tomb Raider Underworld, while at seven and eight were more Activision Blizzard titles in the form of Guitar Hero World Tour and Quantum of Solace.



Everyone's favourite blue hedghog rounded off the top ten, with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games and Sonic Unleashed at ninth and tenth places respectively.



To round up, the Gfk-ChartTrack top ten for the week ending 27 December is below:



1. Call of Duty: World at War

2. FIFA 09

3. Need For Speed: Undercover

4. Mario Kari Wii

5. Wii Play

6. Tomb Raider: Underworld

7. Guitar Hero: World Tour

8. Quantum of Solace

9. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

10. Sonic Unleashed