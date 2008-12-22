Guitar Hero World Tour DLC detailed until end of January
Like the rest of our favourite sing and playalongs, Activision has announced the content we can expect for Guitar Hero World Tour over the festive period and into January 2009.
Coming up on 23 December are "Use Me" by Hinder, "Because of You" by Nickelback and "Light it Up" by Rev Theory.
On the 8 January, when all that remains of Christmas is our rather sorry bank balances, Activision will be hitting us with the Country Rock Track Pack . This is set to include "Me and My Gang" by Rascal Flatts, "Ticks" by Brad Paisley and "Hillbilly Deluxe" by Brooks & Dunns.
From the 15 January, drumming genius Travis Barker's influence is seen again (his likeness is used in the game) with the availability of three of his songs - "What's My Age Again", "Lycanthrope" and "Low".
We're not done yet. On the 22 January, you'll be able to get a taste of downunder with three Australian bands - "Tomorrow" by Silverchair, "Dimension" by Wolfmother and "Outtathaway!" by The Vines.
Finally on the 29 January and rounding off the month is Oasis, and the availability of their full Dig Out Your Soul album.
That album will cost a whopping 1520 Microsoft Points (£19.20) from Xbox Live, or $18.99 from the PlayStation Store - so far we've had no confirmed European prices.
The track pack bundles will cost the usual 440 MSP (£3.74) or $5.49 on PSN. Individual songs will be 160 MSP (£1.36), $1.99 or 200 Wii Points (£1.40).
