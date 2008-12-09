  Activision releases new details on Xmen Origins: Wolverine

Activision has released new details on its game Xmen Origins: Wolverine, due to be released in spring 2009 alongside the film of the same name.

If you hadn't figured it out from the title, the game is focused on the character of Wolverine, and sees players going back to his roots with his escape from the Weapon X facility to the jungles of Africa and beyond.

The action-adventure game is being developed by the award-winning studio Raven Software, and will be an all-encompassing multi-platform release for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Wii, DS, PS2 and PSP.

Rob Kostich, vice president of global brand management at Activision, said: "X-Men Origins: Wolverine amps up the action by bringing to life Wolverine's wholly unique skills such as his brute strength, regenerative mutant abilities, and indestructible adamantium claws and skeleton in an immersive experience that is fitting to one of the most enduring and popular characters of all time".

There's been no in depth details released about the plot as yet, apart from that it will take players into the depths of Wolverine's "tragic" past as you uncover hidden dangers, hunt out and kill enemies, and take on seemingly impossible challenges.

We'll get any more information we hear about the game, as well as any firm release dates, to you as soon as we get them.