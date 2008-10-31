  Guitar Hero World Tour dated for Europe

Hot on the heels of Rock Band 2 announcing its European release dates a few days ago, Activision has announced Guitar Hero World Tour will be released in Europe over a three weeks in November.

The guitar and game bundles for Xbox 360, PS3, Wii and PS2 will be the first to be released on 7th November, followed by the full band bundles consisting of drums, guitar, microphone and game for 360, PS3 and Wii, which will be released on 14th November.

The PS2 full band bundle will be the last release on 21st November, the date Rock Band 2 is due to hit the UK.

"We're delighted to confirm the release dates for all formats and bundles. Guitar Hero World Tour is the one of the most anticipated games launches this year so I'd recommend that everyone gets their orders in quick for the Christmas rush," said Activision's David Tyler.

"The free bass guitar controller offer running with all pre-orders has been exceptionally well received, and we can't wait to see the reaction when the game hits the shelves."

With a good few weeks of release ahead of Rock Band 2, which hasn't even announced a solid date for the full band bundle yet, it will be interesting if Guitar Hero World Tour's earlier availability will help it maximise on sales in the run up to Christmas.