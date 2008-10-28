  Guitar Hero: Metallica confirmed in unlockable trailer

Activision has confirmed that the next game in the Guitar Hero series will be a dedicated Metallica special, following in the footsteps of the Aerosmith game released earlier this year.

There had been rumours Metallica were working on a single-band game with Activision following an SEC filing by the company back in June, but the company has now publicly confirmed it via a short teaser trailer that can be unlocked in the series' latest release, Guitar Hero World Tour.

The trailer asks you to "Unleash your metal god" over the hit song Master of Puppets, before reading "Ride the lightning - 2009".

That's all the information we have so far, we're waiting on a more official announcement from Activision to give us an insight into what we can expect from the game. As soon as there is one, we'll be sure to get all the juicy details to you. Rock on.