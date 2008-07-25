  Games are better than movies, says Spiderman creator

The man who brought Spiderman into the world, Stan Lee, has said he believes games are catching up with films when it comes to quality - and perhaps even surpassing them in some aspects.

Lee, speaking at this year's Comic Con event in San Diego said: "When you talk about games evolving over the years and becoming more like movies, in many ways, they've gone beyond movies.To do a movie is difficult, but it's linear. There's a beginning, a middle and an end, and that's it - you write a story.

"In a videogame, you're writing many stories within the story. It's a totally different structure and a totally different philosophy of writing and, I think, a much, much more difficult one. I get the feeling more work goes into these videogames than even goes into the movies."

During the event, trailers were showing of upcoming Activision titles, Spider-Man: Web of Shadows and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2: Fusion. Lee also confirmed he's working on new movie projects with Marvel, but continued to sing the praises of games, dubbing them as basically interactive movies.

"I marvel at the fact the games look as good, and in some cases better, as the most expensive movies," he said. "[Those] guys are just geniuses. Now you watch one of these games and it's like watching the greatest superhero movie, except you're part of it. It's indescribable.