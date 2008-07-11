  Rock Band 2 details unveiled

Rock Band 2 has only been confirmed for a just over a week, and EA and Harmonix are hardly able to contain themselves with details of the what the new game will have in store for us.

Among other things, the developer has confirmed that World Tour will feature online play, as well as revealed the first ten tunes that will be featured in the sequel.

The press release also revealed that there will be five game modes to play. These include Quickplay, World Tour, Tour Challenges, Battle of the Bands and Drum Trainer, all of which include fixes and new features to improve gameplay.

As for the ten songs you can definitely expect to see in the sequel, the following have been confirmed.

* Dream Theater “Panic Attack “

* System of a Down “Chop Suey”

* Foo Fighters “Everlong”

* The Muffs “Kids in America”

* Red Hot Chili Peppers “Give it Away”

* Motörhead “Ace of Spades”

* Cheap Trick “Hello There”

* Elvis Costello “Pump it Up”

* Journey “Anyway You Want It”

* The Who “Pinball Wizard”

We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest for you Rock Band fans.