Rock Band 2 details unveiled
Rock Band 2 has only been confirmed for a just over a week, and EA and Harmonix are hardly able to contain themselves with details of the what the new game will have in store for us.
Among other things, the developer has confirmed that World Tour will feature online play, as well as revealed the first ten tunes that will be featured in the sequel.
The press release also revealed that there will be five game modes to play. These include Quickplay, World Tour, Tour Challenges, Battle of the Bands and Drum Trainer, all of which include fixes and new features to improve gameplay.
As for the ten songs you can definitely expect to see in the sequel, the following have been confirmed.
And here are the first ten tracks confirmed to be featured in the sequel:
* Dream Theater “Panic Attack “
* System of a Down “Chop Suey”
* Foo Fighters “Everlong”
* The Muffs “Kids in America”
* Red Hot Chili Peppers “Give it Away”
* Motörhead “Ace of Spades”
* Cheap Trick “Hello There”
* Elvis Costello “Pump it Up”
* Journey “Anyway You Want It”
* The Who “Pinball Wizard”
We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest for you Rock Band fans.
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
Comments