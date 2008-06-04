  1. Home
Guitar Hero sets its sights on Metallica?

|

First it got Aerosmith to lock down its tracks on to a game, now it seems Guitar Hero has got another one of the rock heavyweights on-board to do the same again.

With just a few weeks until the release of Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, it seems there could be some truth in the rumours of a Metallica version of the game.

There has been no official announcement from Activision, but Metallica's website certainly offered enough to fuel the flames.

It said: "Let's just say that perhaps, just maybe, if you've already mastered "One" on (Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock), there might be a pile of 'Tallica songs in your future. More details later this summer..."

An analyst at Wedbush Morgan Securities also found reference to the game in a recent SEC filing by Activision.

Industry speculation suggests that it will come out after Rock Band rival Guitar Hero: On Tour, expected to be released around Christmas.

Meanwhile, Guitar Hero: Aerosmith is due to be released on June 29th.

