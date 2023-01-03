COD Warzone 2 is rumoured to get a resurgence map in Season 2

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been playing Call of Duty Warzone 2 and wishing that there was a resurgence map to enjoy, you might be in luck sooner rather than later.

The arrival of a new resurgence map is something that has been discussed for a little while and it's now been suggested that Activision will debut it with Warzone Season 2.

That's after leaker Ralph Valve shared Season 2 key art for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that included World at War's Castle map - a map that some now theorise might be the hotly-anticipated resurgence map for Warzone 2. Activision subsequently had that image removed via DMCA takedown, although it obviously hasn't officially confirmed that it's legit.

There have already been leaked images that show a supposed castle point of interest pop up online, with fans putting two and two together. Whether they're getting four or something different remains to be seen, but Insider Gaming now reports that two sources say "that the resurgence map will be coming as a part of Season 2".

As for when we can expect Warzone 2 Season 2 to start, that's expected to happen on Wednesday, 1 February. That's when the Season 1 Battle Pass comes to an end, so you don't need to be an Activision insider to figure that one out. In terms of timings, new seasonal content is likely to arrive around 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT according to reports.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.