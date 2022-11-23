Warzone 2's armour piercing ammunition now doesn't

(Pocket-lint) - Activision has updated its Warzone 2 game with one of the strangest moves you're likely to see, nerfing armour piercing ammo so that it doesn't.

Yes, you read that right. Activision has altered its armour piercing ammunition, removing the effect that meant that it could pierce armour.

The move was indeed mentioned in the Warzone 2 release notes, with Activision saying that it "removed damage multiplier against armoured opponents". Considering that seems like the main reason to use that ammo in the first place, it's fair to say that the Call of Duty community is a little confused by this change. As well it should be.

That doesn't mean that these rounds now don't have any use whatsoever, though. Armour piercing ammo can still do more damage to vehicles and killstreaks than other types, so there's that to consider. But that doesn't detract from the fact that the change is an odd one, despite the fact that it might actually make sense in the grand scheme of things.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Some might argue that the issue here isn't the change in how the ammo works, but rather the fact that the name now no longer makes much sense given what the ammo will actually do. Especially considering the fact that Warzone 2 did launch with armour piercing ammunition capable of piercing armour.

Confused yet? Good, glad we could help. At least the update did other things like fixing audio notifications for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.