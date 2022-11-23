Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Activision game news

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday deal gives you great discount for PS5, Xbox and PS4

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Activision Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday deal gives you great discount for PS5, Xbox and PS4
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's Black Friday week and that means a whole ton of deals on tech and games. That also includes some products and titles that have only recently released, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The Activision shooter might not be a month old yet, but there's a great discount on the full game already. You can get it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PS4 for just £56.99 - a saving of 19 per cent just a mere days after it was expanded to include Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. That's amazing value for a big game that's seen 25 million players log into already.

You can find the PS5, Xbox and PS4 deals below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PS5 - save 19%

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PS5 - save 19%

Get the PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Usually £69.99, now just £56.99.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One - save 19%

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One - save 19%

This includes the game for both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so you can use the same version no matter your Xbox console. It's normally £69.99, but now costs just £56.99.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation 4 - save 19%

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation 4 - save 19%

Get the PS4 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The standard edition works on the PlayStation 4 only. Was £69.99, now priced at £56.99.

In our review of COD: MW2, we say that it left us with a good impression: "[The campaign is] a bombastic affair that feels like the result of a team doing what it knows best and takes you through a variety of tightly-paced set pieces, one after the other."

It also has more multiplayer modes than many other Call of Duty games before it, including the newly-added Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. Plus, starting at the end of 2022 and running through 2023, there will be Raids - a new mode that allows players to team up to take on hard missions and bosses.

These will be presented in a season format and delivered in different episodes. It shows developer Infinity Ward's commitment to supply players with extra content long after the game's initial release.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Sections Activision Games