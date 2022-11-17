Warzone Mobile's expected release date revealed via iOS App Store

(Pocket-lint) - People waiting to get their hands on the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile game are set for a long wait, the title's App Store pre-order page confirms.

While no official release date had been given by Activision to date, the closest thing we've got to work with is a date listed in the App Store on iPhone and iPad. Pre-registration is now open for the game, with Apple listing 15 May, 2023 as the expected release date.

So not soon, then.

Looks like CoD Warzone Mobile is coming May 15, 2023.



Quite the wait. pic.twitter.com/3eHr6tg3A3 — Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) November 17, 2022

Apple is pushing the pre-registration hard, with the game being top of the App Store's home page at the time of writing. The App Store description definitely tells the story of a game everyone is going to want o play as well, with Activision pointing out that shared progression will see gamers "earn XP and use many of the same loadouts across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II".

Activision also promises "authentic Call of Duty gameplay on mobile with first-class graphics and intuitive controls", with the game's sound, handling, and more all said to be built specifically with mobile gaming in mind.

Other interesting points of note include the fact that players will need an iPhone or iPad with an A12 Bionic or newer and running iOS 15 or later. Around 500MB of storage will be needed, too.

Those who want to pre-register for the download can do so for free from the Warzone Mobile App Store page now. It's worth noting that the expected date shown in the App Store could change, so fingers crossed it moves forward a bit.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.