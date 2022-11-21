Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could lanch in 2022, will bring multiplayer too

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in the works for a long time, even if it was only formally announced in September 2022, but we now know much more about the game.

We played it for a couple of hours at a preview event in London earlier this month, and learned a lot more about what it's going to offer at launch, which could arrive in a limited release before the end of 2022 according to its team.

The biggest news is that it's not just Battle Royale - Warzone Mobile will also launch with 6v6 maps for smaller multiplayer modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch, placing it in direct competition with Call of Duty Mobile.

The games will have distinct styles and tones, according to Warzone Mobile's team, but it's still hard to imagine how they can coexist happily. This may be informed by the fact that Warzone Mobile looks a lot like the future of Call of Duty on smartphones and tablets - it uses the newest COD engine, scaled down, to bring a range of new features to the mobile world.

Boost your sci-fi collection with this life-sized Darth Vader bust By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 November 2022 This superb collectable is also really fun to build.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It shares advanced animations with Modern Warfare 2, along with that game's new reload system and movement options, while the armoury of guns is also shared between MW2 and Warzone Mobile.

It'll have a unified battle pass, too, which is crucial. Playing Warzone Mobile will let you progress through your Warzone 2.0 and MW2 battle pass, and vice versa, because they're the same pass - much like how Fortnite's works.

The game will launch with Verdansk as its Battle Royale map, returning players to a much-loved location. It's not the final version of Verdansk, though - Stadium is still closed, for example, so it's more like the map from around Season 3 or 4 of the first year of Warzone.

The development team also mentioend that it has tested other maps including Rebirth Island, so expect to see more maps come in time, including an eventual appearance for Al Mazrah - although no more maps are officially confirmed at this point.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.