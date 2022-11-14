Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Activision game news

Modern Warfare 2 might get custom kill cams with some mad options

Author image, Newswriter · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Activision Modern Warfare 2 might get custom kill cams with some mad options
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 could be about to gain custom kill cams with some truly insane options if a new leak turns out to be accurate.

That leak comes via RalphsValve, a Call of Duty leaker that has proven on the money with some of Activision's plans in recent times. According to them, Modern Warfare 2 is going to get customisable kill cams that will allow people to choose between Play of the Game or a Final Kill and then edit the video with a number of different options.

The leak claims that people will be able to add graphics, messages, audio, animated GIFs, and more.

The leaker also shared an image that appears to show a patent for the interface that will house all of these new options.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, that might raise an interesting question. It isn't clear whether Ralph is basing his report on the patent alone or if there is some additional information that only they know. If it's the former, it's important to remember that companies patent everything they come up with, even if it will never find its way into a shipping product. Activision isn't alone there, with tech companies like Apple and Google applying for a huge number of patents every year.

Few of them make their way into devices that ship. And it could be the same here.

RK Royal Kludge keyboards: The best large-sized gaming and typing keyboards?
RK Royal Kludge keyboards: The best large-sized gaming and typing keyboards? By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

These are some of the best keyboards around, for gaming and working.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.
  • Via: MODERN WARFARE 2 IS GETTING CUSTOMIZABLE KILLCAMS, IT’S CLAIMED - insider-gaming.com
Sections Activision Games