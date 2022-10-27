Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's disc only has 70MB of stuff on it

(Pocket-lint) - If you're going the plastic disc route with Modern Warfare 2 you're still going to download a ton of data - because it isn't on the disc.

While a ton of people download their games via the internet these days there are plenty of reasons to go the physical route. That could be because you have slow internet or are dealing with data caps, but it could also be something as simple as wanting to trade a copy in after playing it. But whatever the reason, it seems Activision is going to make you download Modern Warfare 2 anyway because only 70MB of it is on the disc that you just put in.

That's the news coming out of Twitter account @DoesItPlay, at least. That account looks at games to see if they can be played without an internet connection and it's very bad news for Modern Warfare 2 players. According to a screenshot of the PS5 version of the game, the disc has just 70MB of data on it. Considering the downloadable version is around 100GB, that suggests a long download awaits.

Why Activision has gone this route isn't clear, and Pocket-Lint has reached out to our contacts to try and get to the bottom of it. The current theory is that the disc only contains the licenses needed to confirm the game is legit, which makes sense. But that won't help people who bought a plastic disc because the download route isn't for them.

We'll let you know if and when we hear back from Activision.

