(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on PS5 and Xbox Series X will run at up to 120Hz but is technically able to run at a higher frame rate than that. It just doesn't need to.

During a dedicated press event in Amsterdam, the studio head from Infinity Ward Poland, Michal Drobot, told us that the game is capable of hitting a higher refresh, but the TVs it will be played on cannot. The extra processing can therefore be spent other visual aspects instead.

"We can internally go past that," he explained. "[But] your TV probably can't even do more than 120Hz, if you have an OLED TV or something like that.

"It looks fantastic, but it's probably not going to give you more than 120 Internally. We can still run faster, just to cut down on the latency, but it also gives us a bit of more budget for art."

Maintaining a steady 120fps is more important to COD fans than resolution though.

"We have playtests where we don't even tell people what they're playing," added Drobot.

"We have a test group running 60Hz and another running 120, and you ask them about their personal feelings and you can statistically see people react better to 120. Then you ask them if they felt the fidelity change and they would usually say 'no'."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available across multiple platforms from 28 October 2022. It will run at up to 60fps on last-generation consoles, and up to 120fps on current-gen.

Writing by Rik Henderson.