(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives in just a couple of short months' time, but it's going to release in a pretty staggered way, if you've pre-ordered it.

The game's having a series of open betas for the multiplayer side of things in September, and it's now been confirmed that digital pre-orders of the game will allow early access to the game's campaign, too.

-

You'll get an extra week of access, from 20 October instead of 28 October, the perfect window in which to polish off the game's story before tucking into the multiplayer main course when the full release rolls out.

The broken-down way that the game will release will have been the result of plenty of thought from Infinity Ward and Activision, so we'd imagine it reflects the way that a lot of gamers consume each COD release - with a campaign as the entree.

It also means that Modern Warfare 2 can dominate the newswaves for an extra week as people react to first the story and then its new and returning multiplayer modes.

Also circulating at the moment is a strong rumour that the release date for the new version of Warzone will be 16 November 2022, after an internal Activision release schedule seemingly leaked.

If it's accurate, that'll give us about three weeks to get used to the new feel of MW2 in multiplayer before we drop into an all-new experience in Warzone 2.0. We'll be right there at release trying to desperately work out what the best loadout is.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.