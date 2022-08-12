(Pocket-lint) - Welcome to the new world - where the first time we see actual gameplay for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it arrives on TikTok.

A short clip of a previously unseen map, Farm 18, was posted to Infinity Ward's TikTok and then crossposted to other social channels.

-

Unlike the flythrough that we got earlier this month for the Marina Bay Grand Prix map, this features tiny snippets of actual gameplay.

It shows off gunplay that looks significantly more realistic than Modern Warfare 2019 thanks to much more bouncy visual recoil, although given it's pre-release we can't bank on this being hyper-accurate.

The video has a lot more to offer than just those tiny moments of gameplay, though, with some really interesting explanations of the processes that go into building one of the game's maps.

From explanations of how much foliage density can change the way players actually move around a map, to detailing why the developers decided to drop a training-style shoot house into the middle of a cement factory, it's a nice little bundle of details.

You can assume we'll get more short videos like it, too since it's titled Intel Drops and hashtagged with the same moniker - we'll be keeping an eye out for more of these down the line before the game's eventual release on 28 October 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.