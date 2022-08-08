How to watch Call of Duty: Next - September COD livestream

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out later this year, and while we've had a trailer covering an introduction to the game's campaign mode, there's still a lot left to learn about the next COD.

We now know that we'll get to see a whole lot more from the game, including a full multiplayer reveal, at a newly-announced event, Call of Duty: Next, on 15 September 2022.

The stream will be "era-defining" according to its announcement, and will fill us in on the game just as its first round of Open Beta dates open to PlayStation players.

It's not just MW2 that we'll hear about, though - the event will also apparently include "information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone", which will move the action onto a newer engine, an all-new map and will crucially reset the armoury of weapons available.

The event was announced during the finals of the Call of Duty League Championships in early August 2022, and we did get a small glimpse of Modern Warfare 2 in the form of a map flythough for the Marina Bay Grand Prix stage.

For now, we don't have a URL for where the event will actually be livestreamed, but it's almost guaranteed that the Call of Duty YouTube page will play host to it, alongside a Twitch stream.

When a page does go live, we'll add it to the top of this article so that you can come here to watch it along with us.

The event is taking place on 15 September 2022, although we don't yet know at what time it will be broadcast. We'll add that information here when it's made public.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.