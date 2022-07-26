Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Activision game news

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will soon be up for grabs - here's how you can have a chance to win

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Activision Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will soon be up for grabs - here's how you can have a chance to win
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Activision is set to give away beta codes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on 7 August.

As part of the Call of Duty League's Championship Weekend, the publisher has announced that viewers will be in with a chance of gaining early access to the game.

Anybody attending the physical event in Los Angeles on the 'Championship Sunday' will receive a code, and we already know that all pre-orders for Modern Warfare 2 will include early access to the beta, too.

In order to be in with a chance as a viewer on 7 August ll, though, the Call of Duty League website suggests that gamers will have to link their Activision account with their YouTube account. From there, 'Drop Winners' will receive a notification on the COD League website and the COD Companion app.

No official date has yet been set for the beta's arrival just yet, though leaks and whispers currently point to early access launching around 15-16 September before things open up to all PlayStation users around 17-19 September. 

That will then be followed by a cross-play testing period beginning on 22-23 September, with all access becoming available on 24-26 September, it's rumoured. 

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

With a multiplayer reveal also likely to arrive at the beginning of the beta month, September, there's plenty coming up for fans of the series. 

Since the full game isn't set to arrive until 28 October, though, there's actually a good while to wait if you do miss out on some of the beta action. 

So, if you don't want to pre-order the game in order to gain access, tuning in to Call of Duty League next week would appear to be a solid alternative. 

Writing by Conor Allison.