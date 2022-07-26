(Pocket-lint) - Activision is set to give away beta codes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on 7 August.

As part of the Call of Duty League's Championship Weekend, the publisher has announced that viewers will be in with a chance of gaining early access to the game.

Anybody attending the physical event in Los Angeles on the 'Championship Sunday' will receive a code, and we already know that all pre-orders for Modern Warfare 2 will include early access to the beta, too.

In order to be in with a chance as a viewer on 7 August ll, though, the Call of Duty League website suggests that gamers will have to link their Activision account with their YouTube account. From there, 'Drop Winners' will receive a notification on the COD League website and the COD Companion app.

GIMME DA LOOT



Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY... SINGLE... DAY.



And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history pic.twitter.com/RYAtlfeEHw — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 25, 2022

No official date has yet been set for the beta's arrival just yet, though leaks and whispers currently point to early access launching around 15-16 September before things open up to all PlayStation users around 17-19 September.

That will then be followed by a cross-play testing period beginning on 22-23 September, with all access becoming available on 24-26 September, it's rumoured.

With a multiplayer reveal also likely to arrive at the beginning of the beta month, September, there's plenty coming up for fans of the series.

Since the full game isn't set to arrive until 28 October, though, there's actually a good while to wait if you do miss out on some of the beta action.

So, if you don't want to pre-order the game in order to gain access, tuning in to Call of Duty League next week would appear to be a solid alternative.

Writing by Conor Allison.