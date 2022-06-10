(Pocket-lint) - The next generation of Call of Duty: Warzone is on the way, taking in huge upgrades over the current version and wiping the slate clean on progression and stats.

We know a decent amount about the game thanks to information from developer Infinity Ward, so here are all the key facts you need to know.

We don't have an exact release date for Warzone 2.0, but we do know that it's coming in 2022 - Infinity Ward confirmed as much while unveiling the first gameplay demo of Modern Warfare 2 at Summer Games Fest.

This is actually great news - given that MW2 will be arriving on 28 October, there was always a risk that Warzone 2.0 would be held back until early 2023 to avoid cannibalising the main game's success after its launch.

Instead, we'd anticipate that Warzone 2.0 will launch in late November or December, to give Modern Warfare 2 time to breathe, and to give Call of Duty's marketing team plenty of time to get the hype train into overdrive.

It's been confirmed that the next generation of Warzone won't be abandoning older consoles, despite hardcore fans' pleas - Infinity Ward has rightly pointed out that it would be abandoning by far the biggest slice of players if it gave up on the PS4 and Xbox One.

That means you can bank on Warzone 2.0 coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. We're hoping at the least that we'll get full native versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, though, for improved performance and resolution.

The next version of Warzone will indeed retain the free-to-play status that made the first game such a smash hit - Activision would be crazy to rip up such a proven model.

That means you'll be able to play Warzone 2.0 completely for free, and it should also be the case that on PlayStation and Xbox you won't have to pay for online subscriptions to access its online modes.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that the move to a new engine is a fundamental one for Warzone, meaning that it's wiping the slate clean from a progression standpoint when Warzone 2.0 drops.

This means that whatever unlocks you've earned in Warzone so far will NOT carry over to the new game, and the same will go for gun and operator skins you might have purchased.

This may be a disappointment to some, but is only logical considering Warzone will have been out for 2.5 years by the time its sequel drops. Things can't last forever!

Another interesting thing that has been confirmed is that the arrival of Warzone 2.0 will not destroy Warzone 1.0 - the current version of the game will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. This might be to avoid people falling off the bandwagon or just as a way to keep them having access to bundles they've bought.

Either way, it means that if you somehow prefer the older version of the game, you'll always be able to hop back in (if your hard drive can manage to host both at once, that is).

Before it unveiled Modern Warfare 2 at the start of June 2022, Infinity Ward hosted content creators for a behind-the-scenes look at its work, and while it didn't show any firm gameplay from Warzone 2.0, it did apparently give glimpses of the game's new main map.

According to JackFrags, the new map is set in a desert-like environment, which sounds like quite a new setting and colour palette for the COD battle royale. It will have settlements and camps dotted around for players to explore and fight in, along with significant amounts of water and rivers for them to swim and boat through.

There are apparently multiple large compounds, an airport, docks, an observatory and football grounds, all connected by roads.

We know quite a lot about the gameplay changes coming to Warzone, since the changes incoming for Modern Warfare 2 will likely all apply to it as well - they share an engine.

This means that we'll be getting a visual upgrade, especially on newer consoles where a 120Hz mode will allow for improved smoothness and response times.

Gameplay-wise, we know that swimming will be added to the game and feature heavily in the environment, along with boats. Vehicles are getting upgraded more widely to feature more detailed damage like punctures, and when they blow up they'll leave a permanent husk for cover.

The weaponry will be modern but rooted in reality (at least at launch) with attachments that you can earn sometimes being applicable across different guns, a welcome change that should ease up the required grinding. Thankfully, a new firing range will make it easy to test how your build performs.

New equipment is arriving including remote cameras and EMP grenades, while you will now also be able to dive into a prone position while you're sprinting if needed.

You can also hang on ledges to peek over walls and barriers as you mantle over things, opening up new possibilities as you move around the map. There's also rappelling down buildings in MW2, although whether that'll come to Warzone is less sure.

Gunsmith will return for weapon editing and the level of detail seems to be stepped up even futher, letting you redistribute your weapon's weight for better recoil but worse aim-down-sight speed, among other tweaks.

According to JackFrags, the current player count being tested is 100, a smaller one than Warzone 1.0, but with potentially a few hundred AI soldiers on the battlefield for you to fight as you play, defending areas and objectives.

Why Nvidia's DLSS tech is perfect for higher performance and efficiency By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 10 June 2022

This ties into changes that are rumoured around loadouts, which might not be purchasable anymore, but instead require you to complete an objective like an infiltration or capture point in order to earn a weapons drop.

We've also heard that the inventory system is more complicated, and needs a bit more management than in Warzone 1.0.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.