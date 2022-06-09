Warzone 2.0 is coming later this year

(Pocket-lint) - Amidst the rush of its unveiling of the first proper trailer for Modern Warfare 2, some key details about the next few months have emerged from the Call of Duty machine, in particular where Warzone is concerned.

Infinity Ward confirmed to a bevvy of press and influencers that Warzone 2.0 (whatever it ends up being called) is coming "later this year" - so probably not on 28 October to launch at the same time as MW2, but shortly thereafter to capture a new wave of hype.

It also vouched that the game would be coming to all the same platforms as the current Warzone experience, meaning PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Those hoping for a technological revolution that jumped to next-gen only, then, may be disappointed.

However, this was always the logical choice, given the tens of millions of players who haven't yet made the jump to Sony or Microsoft's newer consoles. Interestingly, the existing version of Warzone will continue, so that people aren't losing their inventories and progress in every regard.

That's because the move to a newer engine version will mean that everyone starts Warzone 2.0 from the bottom, with no progress unlocked unless they've done some grinding in MW2 by the time it releases. This will be a welcome simplification compared to the current roster of hundreds of gun and attachment options.

Warzone 2.0 will feature some major new systems including fully integrated swimming and far more detailed and variable vehicles, seemingly, as well as an all-new map and new modes, so we're looking forward to finding out more about the future of COD's battle royale.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.