Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first trailer has leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's reveal is absolutely imminent, with the first full trailer for the game coming out today (8 June), and leaks around the unveiling have begun in earnest.

After Hulu apparently uploaded a pre-video advertisement slightly early, grainy versions of the game's trailer have been circulating online giving away a few details of campaign locations.

The leaked versions, which run to different lengths and are spreading on YouTube and Twitter, showcase quick cuts between scenes featuring Captain Price, Soap and Gav along with the iconic Ghost, as they navigate what's clearly a major threat.

We can see a few night-time missions with the series' famous night-vision lighting looking gorgeous once again (as it did in 2019's Modern Warfare), and glimpses of new characters as well.

The footage is highly likely to be accurate at this stage, and has been confirmed as such by a few leakers and analysts, but you don't have too long to wait to watch the trailer in proper quality - it'll be releasing later today at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, 6PM BST or 7PM CEST depending on your location.

Developer Infinity Ward has hosted a range of streamers and pro players in Los Angeles in the last couple of days to play the game, so we're also expecting a deluge of impressions and reports on how it feels to play at this stage.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.